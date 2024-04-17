The ultimate event for the digital art community is back!

After huge demand, we have brought Vertex conference back as an in-person event to be held at the Business Design Centre, London on Friday 19 April, 2024.

We'll bring together more of the CG community than ever before for practical information, amazing inspiration and a fantastic networking opportunity.

Vertex 2024 will return with must-see talks from some of the creative industry’s biggest names, and must-see stands from a range of top sponsors.